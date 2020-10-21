Watch Now: GEICO Trick Or Treat: Fantasy Football Questions (7:22)

The elite wide receivers have been a tiny bit disappointing so far in 2020, with Michal Thomas, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin all missing significant time early due to injuries and Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans taking on smaller roles in their offense than expected. However, the second and third tiers have really stepped up in the early going, with 24 receivers averaging at least 15 PPR points and 15 averaged at least 17; in 2019, those numbers were 19 and six, respectively. 

Practically, that means there are more must-start wide receivers this season than usual, which might mean there are fewer lineup decisions to be made. Of course, there are people who might have to choose from, say, Tyler Lockett, Robby Anderson, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Fulgham, four wide receivers you would really like to start this week. Or, you might be someone who drafted Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, D.J. Chark, and CeeDee Lamb and all of a sudden aren't feeling so great about your options. 

It doesn't matter how many must-start options there are, you'll always have lineup decisions. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help. Here's wide receiver. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Wide Receiver
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
15.1
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
46
REYDS
383
TD
2
FPTS/G
19.8
Crowder didn't have a great game in Week 6 at Miami with seven catches for 48 yards, but he had 13 targets. That's now at least 10 targets in all four games he's played this season. He's been fantastic against the Bills of late with three games in a row against Buffalo with at least 20 PPR points, including Week 1 when he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Crowder is a must-start option in PPR and no worse than a flex in all formats.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 57
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
42
REYDS
367
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
Will Fuller remains the No. 1 receiver for the Texans, but Cooks isn't far behind. And both should be started in all leagues this week against the Packers. In his past two games, Cooks has been on fire with 17 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. Deshaun Watson is leaning on Fuller and Cooks to carry the Houston passing game, and that should continue this week against the Packers. Cooks is a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
24
REYDS
240
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.1
I've been talking about Kirk in the waiver wire column for the past two weeks, and he continues to deliver quality production. Now, it's time to trust him in your lineups as a low-end starter. He's averaging 14.7 PPR points in his past three games, and he has three touchdowns over that span. It helps that he's facing Seattle this week, and the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
48
REYDS
416
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.6
I like all three of Cincinnati's top three receivers this week in Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green, in that order, and Boyd should be considered a quality starter in all formats. Boyd has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, including when he had 20 PPR points in Week 2 at Cleveland with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He also has three touchdowns in his past five games against the Browns going back to 2017.
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
2nd
PROJ PTS
16.3
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
51
REYDS
566
TD
1
FPTS/G
17.2
Anderson had a down game for him in Week 6 against Chicago with four catches for 77 yards on five targets, and it's only the second time this season he's failed to get at least eight targets. He still managed 11 PPR points, and I expect him to get closer to his average this week of 16.5 PPR points against the Saints. The Panthers should be chasing points on the road, and Anderson and D.J. Moore should be considered No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in this matchup.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ BUF -13 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12.2
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
37
REYDS
358
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 7. The lone game this season where he didn't score at least 11 PPR points was Week 1 against the Jets. But with John Brown (knee) banged up, I expect Josh Allen to lean on Beasley for at least six targets, which he has in all but one game this year. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week.
headshot-image
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
29
REYDS
310
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
Patrick has stepped up with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out and has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. In a tough matchup at New England in Week 6, he had four catches for 101 yards on eight targets, and he should have similar success against the Chiefs in Week 7. Another strong game for Patrick could vault him into must-start status in all leagues.
headshot-image
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
15
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
50
REYDS
356
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.9
Keenan Allen should be fine in Week 7 against the Jaguars after leaving Week 5 at New Orleans with back spasms. In that game against the Saints, Williams and Justin Herbert got hot as Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Herbert went to Williams in some key moments. Hopefully that continues this week, and Williams is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Demarcus Robinson WR
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
7
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
21
REYDS
119
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.2
In the first game without Sammy Watkins (hamstring) in Week 6 at Buffalo, Robinson stepped up with five catches for 69 yards on six targets. We'll see if Robinson or Mecole Hardman has the better performance in Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson should now be on your radar if you need a No. 3 receiver in PPR.
headshot-image
DeSean Jackson WR
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
20
REYDS
121
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.4
Travis Fulgham will hopefully remain the top receiver for the Eagles even with Jackson coming back from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury. But Fulgham could face a tough matchup with Giants cornerback James Bradberry, and maybe Carson Wentz will give some additional targets to Jackson, especially with Zach Ertz (ankle) out. Jackson is worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS DAL -PK O/U 46
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
9.6
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
34
REYDS
371
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.4
Gallup will be hard to trust given the way Andy Dalton looked in Week 6 against Arizona, as well as the offensive line woes for the Cowboys. Gallup also comes into Week 7 with six targets or less in three games in a row, and he's scored just once on the season. He's also been under 30 receiving yards twice in the past three games. I'm still starting Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb this week against Washington, but Gallup is easy to fade given the current circumstances in Dallas with Dak Prescott (ankle) out.
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -1 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
28
REYDS
194
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.5
I want to be wrong on this suggestion. I really do. I'm a Smith-Schuster fan and have him on several Fantasy teams, so I'm rooting for him to succeed. But it's hard to ignore the lack of targets and production, and now Diontae Johnson comes back at a time when Chase Claypool is clicking. I'll still start Smith-Schuster in three-receiver leagues, but he's not a must-start option until we see his targets start to rise again. He only has 14 targets in his past three games, he hasn't been above 50 receiving yards since Week 1 and he's averaging a meager 8.4 yards per catch. I'm still hopeful a big year is ahead, but you might have to consider other starting options at this time.
headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR NO -7.5 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
39th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
36
REYDS
304
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.7
Sanders was great with Michael Thomas (ankle) out, but now we'll see how he does with Thomas back on the field. We only have a one-game sample size of the two of them together, which was Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and Sanders scored in that game. However, he only had three catches for 15 yards on five targets, and I'm concerned about Sanders seeing a significant downturn in targets, especially since he had 23 in his past two games. The Panthers also have been surprisingly stingy against opposing receivers this year with only four touchdowns allowed to the position. Consider Sanders just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7.
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CLE -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
33
REYDS
319
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.6
Landry continues to deal with his hip injury from the offseason, and it could be why his production has been limited this year. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and he only has one game with more than 50 receiving yards since Week 1. In Week 2 against the Bengals, Landry had three catches for 46 yards on three targets, but this really isn't about the Cincinnati defense. The Browns will likely try to run the ball as much as possible with Baker Mayfield (ribs) also hurt, and I would try to avoid Landry in most leagues this week. As for Odell Beckham, he's a low-end starting option in all formats for Week 7.
headshot-image
Julian Edelman WR
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF NE -2 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
36
REYDS
302
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.8
Since a standout performance in Week 2 at Seattle when Edelman had eight catches for 179 yards on 11 targets, he's combined for seven catches for 66 yards on 18 targets in three games. He's yet to score a touchdown, and it's hard to trust him in Week 7, even at home. Hopefully, some quality production is coming soon for Edelman, but Cam Newton has proven he doesn't need Edelman to produce at a high level. It's easier to bench Edelman in non-PPR leagues given his always limited touchdown potential, but I'd try to bench him in PPR as well in this matchup against the 49ers.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI LAR -6 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
5th
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
27th
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
45
REYDS
374
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.4
It's hard to bench Kupp and Robert Woods, but I'd be concerned about both in this matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed one touchdown to a receiver this season, and Calvin Ridley in Week 3 is the lone receiver to go over 100 yards. Kupp and Woods should be considered no worse than No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues, but their upside is capped in this matchup. I prefer Woods over Kupp given the diverse way the Rams use Woods, and Kupp is averaging just 8.8 PPR points in the four games when he doesn't score a touchdown.