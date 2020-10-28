As our astute Fantasy editor Chris Towers pointed out to our staff this week, there are at least 43 Fantasy-relevant injuries across the NFL in Week 8. That list doesn't include the players who are already out for the season, or injured offensive linemen or defensive players. You'll read about some injury replacements below, some who have played better than expected, and some from whom you might be expecting too much. Opportunity means more than talent in Fantasy Football, but remember that players thrust into large roles were previously bench players for a reason.
All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Panthers have allowed a score to a tight end in three of their past four. That's a pretty good place to start with Hurst, who has either scored and/or accumulated 50 yards in five of his past six. He's also seen six-plus targets and four-plus receptions in three of his past four. Hurst is regularly involved as a short-area and red-zone threat, perfect for a matchup against a Carolina defense that plays zone coverage almost exclusively. Matt Ryan missed Hurst on a touchdown throw back in Week 5 -- here's hoping they make amends for that in Week 8.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
There's mostly good news, but a tad of bad. The Falcons have allowed a minimum of 313 passing yards in every game, and Week 7 was the first time they DIDN'T give up multiple scores to a quarterback. That includes Bridgewater's two-score, 313-yard day back in Week 5. The tad of bad news? Surprisingly, Bridgewater's numbers against man coverage (75% completion rate, 10.1 yards per attempt, four scores, one pick) are noticeably better than versus zone coverage (71% completion rate, 7.6 yards per attempt, two scores, four picks), and the Falcons stick to playing zone about two-thirds of the snaps every game. It suggests another game like Bridgewater's Week 5 might just be his ceiling, keeping him as a low-end starter ahead of guys with risky matchups like Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
While they've allowed just eight passing scores this year (fourth-best), the Ravens are in the middle of the pack in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (18th, 22.0) and passing yards allowed per game (17th, 259.8). They've also surrendered a touchdown on 76.9% of the 13 opposing red-zone visits they've yielded. There's a lot of good and bad in that last sentence, but the thought process is that if Roethlisberger sticks to his get-it-out-quick pass plan, there could be just enough red-zone success for Roethlisberger to hit 20 Fantasy points. That's good, but there's only been one week all season where 20 Fantasy points means a top-12 finish.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Smith-Schuster only had north of eight targets last week, but he could get close to there again given how the Steelers' quick-pass offense works. He's more likely to see Marlon Humphrey when he lines up inside, which could keep his numbers down, and his red-zone targets (four on the season, three inside the 10) offer less appeal than Johnson. Also, Smith-Schuster has one career game in five with over 10 non-/15 PPR points in five against the Ravens.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson's had at least 10 targets in every game he's finished -- Fantasy managers shouldn't overlook anyone with that track record. He figures to see Marcus Peters in coverage some of the time, which isn't bad; Peters has allowed three scores this year.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's hard to hate on Kupp, who's not only the Rams' target and reception leader on the season, but also over the past three weeks. He's just not scoring. The Dolphins could keep the pain coming -- they've given up just seven receiving touchdowns all season, with just five to receivers and only two to wideouts in their past four games. To be honest, the only team they played that had great receivers was Seattle, and that fearsome twosome combined for only 10 targets. It's tough to be enthusiastic about Kupp in non-PPR formats since he's quickly devolving into a touchdown-needy receiver, but he's still not going to hurt you in PPR formats because he's carried a steady target share with him all season.
Le'Veon Bell RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The narrative that Bell will exact revenge against his old team is pretty obvious. It's simply a matter of whether or not he gets the chance. A dirty secret from last week's win was that Bell had 17 snaps to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 18 through three quarters, then the rookie tacked on six more snaps in the early fourth. If that's a sign of things to come, Bell should absolutely find the touches to score against a defense that's allowed 125.6 rush yards per game and nine scores through seven weeks. (It's also a horrible sign for Edwards-Helaire's Fantasy prospects). The Jets are an aggressive bunch on defense, but they'd be nuts to not play zone against the Chiefs like everyone else. That's just a bigger invitation for Bell to rack up yardage.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jefferson has had over 100 yards in three of his past four with at least one touchdown in two. That's most excellent, but the matchups have been very much in his favor (Titans, Texans, Falcons). The Packers are a different story, especially with quality outside cornerback Jaire Alexander potentially shadowing Jefferson when he lines up wide. Both he and Adam Thielen are lining up outside a bunch, but Jefferson had played in the slot on 34% of his snaps, better than Thielen's 22%. Game script should also point to a nice target share for the Vikings' receiving corps.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In the Vikings' two games before the bye, Smith converted 10 total targets into an 8-119-0 stat line with three receptions going for over 20 yards. It's a start. Smith's playing time has also vastly improved in those games to over 65% of the snaps in each and 79% in Week 6. It's entirely possible that the Vikings saw Smith's good traits on film and ultimately decided to get the 6-2, 242-pounder more work. What else does this coaching staff have to lose? You might not be ready to start him just yet, but at the very least, consider stashing Smith on your roster and seeing if his usage improves.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burton has had at least five targets in each of his past three games, but never played more than 56% of the snaps in any of them. And while I fully expect the Colts to find ways to keep Burton involved, this feels like a matchup Indianapolis should be able to run the ball effectively in. And sure, technically the Lions rank third in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but that's not as much of a reason to avoid Burton as the limited volume opportunity that could be there in Week 8.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With touchdowns in three straight games, Hockenson will start for Fantasy managers who don't have a better option even though he himself has produced under 10 Fantasy points in two of those past three. Indianapolis ranks first in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. That's partially because the Colts haven't faced many great ones, and partially because they've yielded the second-fewest red-zone possessions against them this season (15), and they're tied for 13th in red-zone scoring allowed (66.7%). At the very least, don't use Hockenson in DFS because he's priced as a top six tight end on FanDuel and DraftKings.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
You might not believe this, or want to believe this, but Agholor looked great last week. He blew past Tampa Bay's cornerbacks regularly, including on a 44-yard double-move and a 20-yard go-route that scored his third touchdown in as many games. He's effectively working as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver, a role that should come in handy against a Browns defense that's been taken behind the woodshed to the tune of 11 touchdowns to wideouts this season. It would be baffling for the Raiders to give rookies Henry Ruggs or Bryan Edwards playing time ahead of Agholor, and with their run game in a bit of a funk, Agholor provides needed reliability in the passing game.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The temptation is to rush these guys into lineups in the wake of Odell Beckham's injury (especially Higgins after his 100-yard game last week). Try to help yourself. Landry looks less spry than usual, and it's probably because of the injuries he's dealing with. Higgins flashed good awareness and adjustment to Baker Mayfield's throws last week but only occasionally separated from coverage. Both receivers need a lot of targets to find acceptable Fantasy numbers. The Raiders allowed three scores to wideouts last week, but that was against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and they only allowed four touchdowns in the five games prior.
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
One bad game shouldn't scare you off of Smith. Late last week, Smith nearly had a short-yardage touchdown and two plays later was the primary read for Ryan Tannehill and was held on the play. So nothing's changed, he's still a desirable end-zone option for the Titans. Wait, one thing has changed ... he's not facing a tough defense in the Steelers and now gets to take on the lousy Bengals. Cincy allows the third-most Fantasy points to tight ends (11.7 per week). Smith remains a must-start.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The only thing missing from Burrow's game was touchdowns, and he finally began collecting those last week. His completion rate on the season is 66.6% (69.7% in his past two), he's getting 6.9 yards per attempt (8.36 in his past two) and he's even rushed for a score in each of his past two. The sudden re-emergence of Green has helped considerably; Green has become a reliable short- and mid-range target for Burrow, and another dangerous receiver defenses must account for. Suddenly ripe with a deep receiving corps and a run game that can't go anywhere behind a bad O-line, Burrow will take on a Titans defense that gave up 25.2 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks before last week (now it is "down" to 24.0). I expect Burrow to eclipse 300 yards with multiple scores again, and for Green to continue seeing targets (24 in his past two games!).
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Stefon Diggs is still the top target, and John Brown's return figures to steal some targets, but until the Bills' run game gets settled, Beasley should be a reliable short-area option for Josh Allen. He's had at least 11 PPR points in six straight games, in matchups against good defenses, bad defenses, and with and without Brown on the field. Beasley is especially solid when the Bills are in tight games -- Allen leans on him then more so than other situations. And how's this for interesting? Allen has a slightly higher QB rating on throws to Beasley than to Diggs and Brown (all over 110.0), but significantly more yards after catch per reception (4.4 for Beasley, 2.3 for Diggs and 2.9 for Brown). The Patriots figure to try and take away Diggs in the passing game and settle for whatever Beasley does. In 2019, that meant at least 14 PPR points in each meeting with the Pats.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
You have to wonder how much longer the Chargers will give Kelley touches when he's averaged 2.03 yards per carry over his past three games. He's just not running with explosiveness lately. Jackson wasn't any good as a rusher in Week 7 either (2.4 yards per run) but was more explosive as a receiver (8.6 yards per catch) than Kelley (4.8). Perhaps Jackson wasn't given more work because he wasn't quite healthy enough. A matchup at Denver won't help -- even without defensive tackle Mike Purcell, the Broncos figure to make things hard on the Bolts' run game, especially if the O-line remains a massive problem. I won't back off from saying Jackson is the better Fantasy rusher, but I wouldn't trust either one.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Despite getting seven targets, Fant's return from a one-game absence didn't quite go as planned. Drew Lock was a problem, throwing three uncatchable passes Fant's way along with a wobbler that was returned for a pick-six. But toward the end of the game we saw them connect for a couple of nice grabs, plays that showed off Fant's size and physicality. The Broncos are clearly a work-in-progress, but Fant remains a primary part of the offense, particularly if Tim Patrick is hurt and Jerry Jeudy continues to struggle to stand out. Fant's involvement and upside keeps him within the top 12 among tight ends. It doesn't hurt that the Chargers have allowed four scores to tight ends in their past five.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
When does a matchup against the league's worst-ranked pass defense get even better? How about when one of said secondary's top cornerbacks is out? Shaquill Griffin's concussion might sideline him for the matchup, opening the door for even more gaudy totals for Aiyuk. The stars align further with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out and the 49ers run game a rather large question mark. We should expect a couple of more backfield touches for Aiyuk on top of the in-breaking and deep-ball routes he runs. Aiyuk has posted nine PPR points in four of his past five and 12 PPR points in three of his last five, suggesting a pretty decent floor. The ceiling, however, is sky-high as the Niners' second-best offensive weapon behind George Kittle, who is sure to see a lot of attention from the Seahawks bottom.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
If Allen Robinson is out for the Bears, his target share must be spread out amongst the team's other targets. That should mean more targets for Graham, who's already second on the Bears in targets (five or more in five straight games), third in the NFL in red-zone targets, and tied for first in targets (seven) and receptions (five) inside the 10-yard line. Last week was literally the first game this season the Saints didn't allow a tight end to score (one target went to a tight end).
Boston Scott RB
PHI Philadelphia • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Scott is in the right place at the right time. He had a pretty mediocre game last week until he caught a beautiful 18-yard pass from Carson Wentz for a touchdown late in the game. But it was encouraging to see him play 69% of the snaps and land 15 touches (and 79% of all running back touches). Here come the Cowboys and their toothless run defense that shed defensive end Everson Griffen and disappointing big man Dontari Poe earlier this week. It's unlikely replacing them will make the unit noticeably better against the run -- they already rank sixth-worst in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Scott still must contend with his own team's offensive line issues, but his opportunities should be even better than last week.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Start him in Non-PPR.
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Bruce Arians cleverly referred to Fournette as his "nickel" running back this week, meaning he'll work in the passing downs role. That may likely mean he'll handle the two-minute offense. This development came during last week's game against the Raiders after Jones dropped a pass and was benched for much of the second quarter. Fournette finished with six receptions on seven targets, upping his catch rate to 87%. Arians also said Jones is still "our guy," which might merely mean he's the Buccaneers' running downs back until he messes up again. But he's averaged 4.8 yards per carry and is a perfect 15 for 15 in converting downs of 3 yards or fewer to go, including 3 for 3 when a touchdown is on the table. There's room for both to be helpful this week in what should be a reliable victory for Tom Brady's crew. Teams are running the ball 22.0 times per game at the Giants -- that could lead to 15 touches for Jones and perhaps 12 for Fournette.