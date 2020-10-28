Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 13 REYDS 81 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Bruce Arians cleverly referred to Fournette as his "nickel" running back this week, meaning he'll work in the passing downs role. That may likely mean he'll handle the two-minute offense. This development came during last week's game against the Raiders after Jones dropped a pass and was benched for much of the second quarter. Fournette finished with six receptions on seven targets, upping his catch rate to 87%. Arians also said Jones is still "our guy," which might merely mean he's the Buccaneers' running downs back until he messes up again. But he's averaged 4.8 yards per carry and is a perfect 15 for 15 in converting downs of 3 yards or fewer to go, including 3 for 3 when a touchdown is on the table. There's room for both to be helpful this week in what should be a reliable victory for Tom Brady's crew. Teams are running the ball 22.0 times per game at the Giants -- that could lead to 15 touches for Jones and perhaps 12 for Fournette.