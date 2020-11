Austin (neck) will not practice Thursday and is set to receive an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Austin has played an every-down role for the Jets while healthy this season, so it will be a notable blow for the team's secondary if he's forced to miss time. Bryce Hall, a rookie fifth-round pick, is already expected to slot into New York's opposite starting cornerback spot.