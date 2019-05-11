Austin (knee) is likely to begin the preseason on the PUP list, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Consecutive ACL surgeries on the same knee in back-to-back seasons might put Austin's rookie campaign in jeopardy, as the cornerback is expected to need some time to heal. Considering Austin was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Jets are likely fine taking a precautionary approach with a cornerback that has all the tools (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) to be a quality starter.