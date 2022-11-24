site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Justin Hollins: Claimed by Packers
RotoWire Staff
Hollins has been claimed off waivers by the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
One day after getting waived by the Rams, Hollins will get a new opportunity in Green Bay. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker right away.
