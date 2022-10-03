Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

He also had two carries but gained zero yards on them, and he also lost a fumble. Mayfield's now failed to reach 200 passing yards in three straight games and has yet to toss more than one TD in a game this year, but if there was a silver lining to Sunday's effort it was his season-high 61.1 percent completion rate. Carolina's passing game will face a daunting challenge in Week 5 against the 49ers.