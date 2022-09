The Rams signed Jolly to the active roster off of the Browns' practice squad Thursday.

Jolly initially joined Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, but he was eventually waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. The 5-foot-9 cornerback will now look to carve out a role in the Rams' banged-up secondary behind Jalen Ramsey and David Long (groin).