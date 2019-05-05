Seahawks' John Ursua: Starts career with hamstring injury

Ursua missed rookie minicamp with a hamstring injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick will hope to compete for slot work once he's healthy, coming off a junior season at Hawaii with 89 catches for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ursua's path to a roster spot partially depends on Doug Baldwin's retirement decision, as the 30-year-old dominated slot snaps in Seattle the past eight seasons. Of course, Ursua faces a major challenge to earn Week 1 snaps even if Baldwin isn't around.

