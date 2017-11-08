Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Questionable for TNF
Sherman (Achilles) didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Sherman has battled the same injury since late September and has yet to actually miss a game. His failure to log even a limited practice this week does create a bit of concern, though it was probably a matter of maintenance more so than anything else. An unexpected absence would allow some combination of Neiko Thorpe, Justin Coleman and Jeremy Lane to take on added playing time.
