Steelers' Antonio Brown: Season-high receiving yards in loss

Brown caught 10 of 13 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

Brown caught two passes on the opening drive including a 46-yard reception that set up the first of two 1-yard touchdown runs by James Conner. Brown scored his team-leading 12th touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the first half to give Pittsburgh a 23-7 lead and the 154 receiving yards was his best in a game this season. He'll next face Oakland, and in his last game against the Raiders, Brown set his single-game highs in receptions (17), targets (23) and receiving yards (284).