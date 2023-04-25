Rodrigues posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 4.

Rodrigues helped out on the first of Mikko Rantanen's two tallies in the second period. This was Rodrigues' third straight game with an assist, but he's gone five contests without scoring a goal. The 29-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating through four playoff outings.