Rodrigues picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Rodrigues is up to two goals and six assists over his last six appearances, interrupted only by a two-game absence with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old helped out on J.T. Compher's game-tying tally in the third period. Rodrigues is up to 19 points, 85 shots and a minus-1 rating through 28 contests overall while logging consistent top-six minutes at right wing.