Rodrigues has been placed in concussion protocol after getting injured Monday against Chicago, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Rodrigues didn't practice Tuesday and a timetable for his return is unclear. He has supplied 14 goals, 33 points and 168 shots on net in 58 games this season. Denis Malgin replaced Rodrigues on the top line in Monday's contest and could be primed for an increased role.