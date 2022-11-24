Rodrigues (lower body) was spotted walking without a limp following Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks, Andrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Rodrigues went down in the first period and didn't return. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar he'll know more Thursday, but that the forward was moving around without an noticeable limp was a good sign. Rodrigues has played well of late, notching seven points (four goals, three assists) over the nine games entering Wednesday's contest.