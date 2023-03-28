Rodrigues logged a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Rodrigues was held off the scoresheet Sunday in his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. He was able to make a late contribution Monday, helping out on a Samuel Girard tally in the third period. Rodrigues is up to 34 points, 170 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 60 appearances this season, primarily in a middle-six role.
