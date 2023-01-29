Rodrigues scored a goal on six shots and had one hit over 17:40 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Rodrigues buried a pretty feed from linemate Nathan MacKinnon to give Colorado a 3-0 lead. It should be noted the work of Artturi Lehkonen, whose hard drive to the net created the space for Rodrigues to operate. He's landed on the top line due to injuries. and the need to put Mikko Rantanen on the second line for scoring depth.