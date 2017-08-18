Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Preparing for training camp with Colorado
Duchene is expected to be in training camp for Colorado amid ongoing rumors that he could be traded, The Denver Post reports.
The prolific scoring winger surprisingly made it through the expansion draft, regular entry draft, and a July 1 free-agency signing bonanza without moving on from the lowly Avalanche. While he still has two years and $12 million left on a five-year contract, many hockey pundits thought he'd be long gone by now. Regardless of his destination, Duchene's focus will be improving upon a lackluster 2016-17 campaign in which he posted 41 points -- his lowest since an abbreviated 2011-12 season -- and a career-worst minus-34 rating.
