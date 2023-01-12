Nichushkin (ankle) was on the ice Wednesday but not in skates, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Nichushkin was on the ice prior to Wednesday's optional practice session, wearing flip-flops. He practiced deflections with skills coach Shawn Allard before leaving. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said the forward is still having trouble putting on skates and doesn't know when Nichushkin will be able to. He will not travel with with the team to Chicago for Thursday's clash with the Blackhawks.