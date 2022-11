Barbashev registered an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Last season, Barbashev crushed prior career highs with 26 goals and 34 assists through 81 games, and while the hard hitter isn't on such a torrid pace this time around (0.47 points per game), he remains serviceable as a third-line winger for a Blues team that is 7-3-0 over its last 10 contests.