Barbashev notched an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Barbashev's first goal of the year came at 18:52 of the third period. The 25-year-old now has four points, 12 shots, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating in 14 contests. While he usually skates in a fourth-line role, Barbashev worked alongside Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron in Friday's game, to mild success.