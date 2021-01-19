Romanov scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Romanov opened the scoring at 9:54 of the first period, and the Canadiens never trailed in the contest. The Russian blueliner has adapted well to the NHL with two points, 10 hits, nine shots on goal and six blocked shots through his first three appearances. He probably won't bump Jeff Petry off the second pairing anytime soon, but head coach Claude Julien will want to find ways to get Romanov on the ice if he keeps performing at a high level.