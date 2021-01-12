Carolina placed Nedeljkovic on waivers Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes claimed Anton Forsberg off waivers in a corresponding move, so it looks like they're hoping to assign Nedeljkovic to AHL Charlotte where he can continue to get playing time while having Forsberg on the taxi squad as an emergency option. Nedeljkovic drew into four games with the big club last campaign, compiling a 1-2-1 record while posting a 3.06 GAA and .887 save percentage over that span.