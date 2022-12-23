Palmieri (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 16.
Palmieri has been skating on his own and could return after the Christmas break as the Islanders face Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Palmieri has six goals and nine points in 21 games this season.
