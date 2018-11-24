Jets' Andrew Copp: No-go Saturday
Copp (concussion) will be replaced by Brendan Lemieux for Saturday's road game against the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp was injured in Friday's game against the Wild, though he still logged 13:05 of ice time to eclipse his TOI average on the young season. The Jets are sure to reevaluate the Michigan native ahead of Tuesday's home clash with the Penguins.
