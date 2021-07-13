Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois said Tuesday that Goodrow suffered a broken hand during the Stanley Cup playoffs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh also fractured his hand during Tampa Bay's run to its second straight Stanley Cup, but neither he nor Goodrow will be at any risk of missing the start of the 2021-22 season. Goodrow, who tallied six goals and 14 assists across 55 games in his first full season in Tampa Bay, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.