Goodrow was placed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

If Goodrow is not claimed by another team, the Rangers could bury his contract in the minors or buy out the final three seasons of his six-year, $21.85 million contract. The 31-year-old forward produced four goals, eight assists, 78 PIM, 86 blocked shots and 170 hits in 80 games during the 2023-24 regular season. He also contributed six goals, eight points, 29 blocks and 41 hits across 16 outings during the 2024 playoffs.