Goodrow was claimed off waivers by the Sharks from the Rangers on Wednesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Goodrow recorded 33 points in 2021-22 and 31 points in 2022-23, but he declined this campaign to four goals and 12 points across 80 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old was still a physical presence, though, recording 78 PIM and 171 hits. He also stepped up in the 2024 playoffs, supplying six goals, eight points, 12 PIM, 41 hits and 29 blocks in 16 outings. He figures to serve in a third-line capacity for San Jose, which is the franchise where he made his NHL debut back in 2014. The Sharks will also be taking the final three seasons of his six-year, $21.85 million contract.