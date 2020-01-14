Play

The Maple Leafs recalled Liljegren from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Liljegren has made frequent trips between the AHL and the parent club throughout the season, but he's still awaiting his debut with the Maple Leafs. Unless one of the six other defensemen on the roster is dealing with an unreported injury, Liljegren looks like he'll be in the press box again for Tuesday's game against New Jersey.

