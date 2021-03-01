Head coach Joel Quenneville said Monday that Duclair (lower body) is expected to miss at least a week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair likely suffered this injury during Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes when he logged a season-low 12:01 of ice time. He could land on injured reserve if the Panthers want to free up a roster spot. The 25-year-old isn't lighting the lamp like he did last season when he rang up 23 goals, but he has still accrued 10 points through 19 games.