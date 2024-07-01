Duclair agreed to terms on a four-year, $14 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Duclair split the 2023-24 campaign between the Sharks and the Lightning, logging 73 regular-season games in which he garnered 24 goals and 18 assists, including 12 power-play points. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Duclair is far from a lock to secure top-six minutes, though he should at least have a role with the No. 2 power play. If he can break into the top six and sneak onto the top power-play unit. Duclair could push for the 30-goal threshold.