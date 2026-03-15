Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Pockets assist Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Duclair was in the lineup for the third time in the Islanders' nine games since the Olympic break. He looks to be firmly in a part-time role, battling with Max Shabanov for playing time. Duclair has contributed 27 points, 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances this season.
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