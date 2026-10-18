Duclair scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

It was a goal scorer's goal. Duclair changed the angle in the slot and caught Sergei Bobrovsky moving his feet as he went back across his body with the shot. Duclair is toiling on the Isles third line, and he has two goals on nine shots in eight games this season. But both Calum Ritchie (lower body) and Matias Maccelli (lower body) left Saturday's game early, and the team may need a guy with Duclair's talent to step up the lineup if either of those forwards is out long.