Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Two helpers in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
Both assists came in the second period, as Duclair helped provide some insurance for the Islanders by setting up tallies by Mathew Barzal and Tony DeAngelo. Duclair has put together an impressive January despite being a healthy scratch for the first two games of the month, collecting eight goals and 12 points in 10 contests, including three goals and an assist with the man advantage.
