Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Scores two goals Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Duclair has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and could be considered a player worth targeting in most formats now that he holds a top-six role in the Isles' lineup. Duclair has recorded nine points (seven goals, two assists) and a plus-7 rating in seven games since the beginning of January, and he should continue to get looks on offense as he'll aim to take advantage of what has been his most prolific stretch of the campaign.
