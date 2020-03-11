Predators' Juuse Saros: Continues hot streak
Saros allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old wasn't able to post his third straight shutout, but he turned in another .940 save percentage performance. He has four such performances in his last eight appearances. Saros is 5-2-0 with a .951 save percentage since Feb. 25, which is really helping his overall numbers. He is 17-12-4 with a 2.70 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 games this season.
