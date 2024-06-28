Saros agreed to terms on an eight-year, $61.92 million contract with Nashville, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Friday.

Saros technically can't put pen to paper until the new league year opens Monday but it seems the two sides have already worked out the details of a max-term deal for the netminder. At 29 years of age, and one season remaining on his current contract, this deal essentially will tie Saros to the Predators for the remainder of his career -- barring a future trade. Considering the Finn has hit the 60-game threshold and 30-win mark in each of his last three seasons, fantasy players can likely expect more of the same heading into the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.