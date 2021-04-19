Saros will guard the crease Monday against the Blackhawks, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros will hope to get more support from his teammates than he did in his last outing, when Saros was saddled with a loss against the Hurricanes despite making a season-best 45 stops. That was Saros' second consecutive loss following a stretch of nine wins in 10 decisions, but he has an excellent opportunity to halt his losing streak here. In three previous meetings with Chicago this season, Saros is 3-0-0 with a 0.65 GAA and .980 save percentage.