Saros said he felt a pop when he injured his ankle versus the Flames on April 26, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros also confirmed that he has returned to skating and likely would have been ready in a few weeks. The 27-year-old should have plenty of time to heal up ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, where he'll presumably serve as the Predators' top goalie again. He finished 2022-23 with a 38-25-3 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage in a career-high 67 games.