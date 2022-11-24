Dellandrea scored during the hectic third period of Wednesday's 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

Dellandrea, who failed to score during his opening 10 games this season, collected his second goal in four games Wednesday, capping the Stars' comeback from a 4-1 deficit that was wiped out in nearly five minutes. The 22-year-old center tied the game at 4-4 at 14:12 of the final stanza by redirecting a shot from the point from Jani Hakanpaa. Dellandrea added three hits versus the Blackhawks.