Kaprizov notched two assists and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Kaprizov had a power-play assist on the latter of Joel Eriksson Ek's goals in the second period. In overtime, Kaprizov picked up the secondary helper on Dmitry Kulikov's game-winner. This was Kaprizov's seventh multi-point effort through 13 games in April. The superstar winger is up to 103 points (30 on the power play), 279 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-25 rating through 78 appearances.