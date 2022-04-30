Kaprizov recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kaprizov assisted on a Tyson Jost tally in the first period before adding a goal in the second. The 25-year-old winger wraps up the regular season with a seven-game point streak and 25 points (nine goals and 16 assists) in the month of April. Kaprizov finishes an excellent year with 47 goals and 61 assists.