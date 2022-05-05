Kaprizov scored three goals on five shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal in the first period before adding another two in the third. The 25-year-old forward now has his first three points of the postseason after recording 108 points in the regular season with 47 goals and 61 assists. Kaprizov's hat trick helped even the series before the Wild head to St. Louis for Game 3.