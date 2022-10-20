Actor Adam Sandler and directors Josh and Benny Safdie joined forces for the 2019 film Uncut Gems, which focused on the world of high stakes sports betting. Now, the two sides are teaming up once again.

According to Deadline, Sandler is going to be starring in a Netflix film that focuses on the world of high-end sports card collecting. The Safdie brothers are writing, directing and producing the film, and they are currently finalizing the script, per the report.

Netflix has yet to confirm any specific details about the potential film, but Deadline reports that the project could begin shooting in mid-2023.

Sandler and the Safdies enjoyed a significant amount of success with Uncut Gems, and they have been looking for a follow-up project for quite some time. Uncut Gems, which also starred former Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, won an Independent Spirit Award and drew rave reviews. Uncut Gems focused on a jeweler named Howard Ratner, played by Sandler, that makes the biggest bet of his life.

Sandler has played sports figures quite a bit as of late. In the Netflix original film Hustle, which was released earlier this year, he played an aging scout for the Philadelphia 76ers that discovers a player overseas, who is played by Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez.