There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but the 2024 Belmont Stakes field is still one of the most impressive in recent memory. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, and Preakness winner Seize the Grey are all entered to run on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course with Belmont Park undergoing renovations. The 2024 Belmont Stakes distance is 10 furlongs (1 1/4 miles) rather than 12 (1 1/2 miles) because of the change in venue and post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET.

Sierra Leone is well-rested after bypassing the Preakness and is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds despite receiving the No. 9 post at the 2024 Belmont Stakes post draw. He's followed by Mindframe (7-2), Mystik Dan (5-1), Seize the Grey (8-1) and Resilience (10-1). Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Sire Preservationist won the Suburban Stakes and Woodward Stakes in 2019 and he posted HRN speed figures of 110 or higher in three of his four career victories. While Antiquarian hasn't showcased the same upper-echelon speed, he has posted improving Equibase Speed Figures in all four of his starts and upped his Beyer Speed Figure his last three times out.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and will have three entries on Saturday with Antiquarian, Mindframe and Protective (20-1). Meanwhile, jockey John Velazquez is a two-time Belmont winner and has plenty of experience with this horse, taking the mount in all four of his career starts. Antiquarian won the Peter Pan Stakes last month, a Grade 3 prep race for the Belmont 2024, and he'll have a chance to become the eighth Peter Pan winner in history to go on to win the Belmont Stakes. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also especially high on an underdog who will be "right there" in the end. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and is revealing his surprising prediction for Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, along with his entire projected 2024 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and just hit the trifecta at the Preakness.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses