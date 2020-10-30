In order to win a championship, a team must have a lot come together. They need talent, chemistry, excellent coaching, countless hours of practice and often a little bit of luck. As it turns out, championship teams may need one more thing: The Jonas Brothers.

If you're an athlete reading this, I suggest supporting the Jonas Brothers, because it has proven to lead to success. Nick Jonas, a member of the band, took to social media to explain the "Jonas Blessing" and present evidence to support his theory.

Shortly after athletes see the Jonas Brothers live in concert, they win it all. This cannot be a coincidence, right?!

"For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up. The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show," Nick Jonas said. "It's basically the reverse of the Drake Curse. Let's call it the Jonas Blessing."

Now let's look at the facts. Nick continued, saying, "to fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to Sept. 22, 2019."

That day the band of brothers played in Kansas City.

"You know who was at that show? Patrick Mahomes," Jonas said.

We all know what happens next, Mahomes helped lead his team to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers and becomes SBLIV MVP. So that one is sort of a double Jonas Blessing.

The next example: Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger attended a Jonas concert in Arizona on December 10. Fast forward to October, and the Dodgers are World Series champs.

It doesn't stop there.

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton saw the Grammy nominated group in Paris on February 22, and I imagine you can see where this is going.

"Just last week he won his 92nd Grand Prix, the most of all time," Jonas said.

Nick wrapped up his theory saying, "just remember, it's not about how hard you practice, how naturally gifted you are. It's about the 'Year 3000,' 'When You Look Me in the Eyes,' 'S.O.S.' and, of course, 'Sucker.' Congrats to all you Jonas-loving athletes out there who were smart enough to come to a show. You deserve those championships."

Now, there may not be as much evidence supporting the Jonas Blessing as there is for the Drake Curse, but this may be the start of something.