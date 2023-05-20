Joel Rosario will seek an elusive victory when he rides Red Route One on Saturday in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The winner of the 2021 Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey, Rosario won the Kentucky Derby with Orb in 2013 and has recorded a pair of Belmont Stakes victories, since but has yet to find the winner's circle at the Preakness. The 38-year-old Rosario has finished second in the race on four occasions, most recently with Epicenter last year. Red Route One is 10-1 among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses, while Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1) round out the top four in the seven-horse 2023 Preakness Stakes field.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park. In a span of seven races, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One surprise: Menez is fading Mage, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and 8-5 Preakness favorite. Mage won his first career race in January, but broke poorly out of the gate in his next two starts and finished fourth and second. He had another slow start at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Derby, but rallied to win "The Run for the Roses" by a length.

Considering his early difficulties, Menez is not feeling strong about Mage's chances of winning the second leg of the Triple Crown. "Assuming his gate issues remain a problem, he likely will have to chase down two major contenders who are more rested and have a more favorable pace scenario than the Derby champ," he told SportsLine.

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big race." He also is high on another horse who "has a big chance" to come through for his backers at Pimlico. He's sharing which 2023 Preakness horses to back only at SportsLine.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post draw