The Texas Longhorns baseball team will play in the SEC in 2025, but David Pierce won't guide that transition. Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte parted ways with Pierce on Monday after the Longhorns missed the College World Series for the second straight season in 2024. The Longhorns failed to make it out of Regional play this year after a disappointing 36-24 campaign overall. Pierce finishes his time in Austin with a 297-162 record and three trips to Omaha.

With the resources and prestige of the Texas baseball program, which has been to the CWS more than any other school, Del Conte should have no problem attracting an elite coach to take over the team.

Top Texas baseball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Clemson head coach Erik Bakich. Bakich first made his mark nationally at Michigan, taking the Wolverines to the postseason five times. His top season was 2019 when he went 50-22 and led Michigan to the College World Series Finals.

He's off to a fast start in two seasons at Clemson, going a combined 88-35 with one trip to the Super Regionals and another to the Regionals. He's gone 40-20 in the loaded ACC thus far.

"The Tigers earned a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament and won 44 games for the second season in a row under Bakich, who is considered by college baseball insiders to be a "gettable" candidate for the Texas job (as one industry source put it to Horns247 recently) and is someone who could likely lead the Longhorns for the foreseeable future when considering his age," Howe said. See more candidates at Horns 247.

How to get insider Texas coaching staff search updates

