USA Basketball announced the 12-player roster traveling to Europe to compete July 2-10 at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

The roster is headlined by top-ranked Class of 2023 prospect D.J. Wagner and features four more Class of 2023 prospects, five Class of 2024 prospects and two Class of 2025 prospects.

Thirty-five training camp participants and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men's Development National Team Committee to compete for the final roster spots in Colorado Springs, Colo. from June 18-25. The 12-man roster selections are listed below in alphabetical order.

Roster

David Castillo, Bartlesville (Okla.)

Dennis Evans, Hillcrest (Riverside, Calif.)

Jeremy Fears, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Boogie Fland, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)

Ronald Holland, Duncanville (Texas)

Ian Jackson, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Karter Knox, Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)

Äsa Newell, Montverde Academy

Koa Peat, Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Sean Stewart, Windermere (Fla.)

D.J. Wagner, Camden (N.J.)

Coaches

Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Assistant Coach: Eric Flannery, St.

