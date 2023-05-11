The Nike EYBL circuit returns for Session III this weekend as the top club circuit in the nation will travel to Dallas for a busy weekend of high-level competition.

Following eight games through the first two sessions of Nike EYBL 17U action, Vegas Elite is the only remaining unbeaten team on the circuit with a record of 8-0. Team Thad, New Jersey Scholars, New Heights Lightning, Team Final and Team CP3 each sit one game behind Vegas Elite at 7-1.

The debate for the top spot in the Class of 2026 rages on this weekend as A.J. Dybantsa of Expressions Elite and Tyran Stokes of Vegas Elite have both stood out while playing up two age groups on the 17U circuit. ...

