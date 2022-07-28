Rodney Perry led first-year program Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) to the GEICO Nationals championship game and added his third Nike EYBL Peach Jam title in seven years with Mokan Elite. Now, he's leaving the Lions for an assistant's role under Jerome Tang at Kansas State.

"My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university," Perry said Wednesday in a press release. "I know the goals that Coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community, the expectations are extremely high. I'm looking forward to getting started and helping the team get better on and off the floor and getting to know the Wildcat community."

Perry has coached for 28 years, 15 years at the collegiate level, including serving as the head coach of NAIA Avila University in Kansas City, Mo. ...

